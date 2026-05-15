Melbourne to update city code to crack down on 'horror houses' in town: 'Step in the right direction'

The Brief The City of Melbourne is updating the city code to address chronic, nuisance properties in town. The increased enforcement will only apply to properties where fines and notices have not worked for years. The city wants to clean up neighborhoods and make sure communities aren’t plagued by problem properties.



The City of Melbourne is moving to clean up—or tear down—chronic "horror houses" that have plagued local neighborhoods for years.

Following a series of FOX 35 investigations into neglected properties, city leaders are now updating local codes to give officials the power to step in when homeowners refuse to take action.

More: Public health crisis?

The backstory:

For months, FOX 35 has been visiting Brevard County neighborhoods filled with junk, debris, and safety hazards. While Melbourne officials say their current code enforcement process works for about 95% of cases, a remaining few "chronic offenders" have proven immune to standard fines and notices.

The City of Melbourne is updating city code to address chronic, nuisance properties in town.

One of the most egregious examples is located on Elizabeth Street—a property that has been a shell of a building with no roof and a yard full of junk cars for at least five years.

"They have been living with this for years, and we really want to clean up their neighborhoods," said Melbourne City Manager Jenni Lamb.

The push for reform gained momentum after a recent FOX 35 report. During a city meeting, officials noted that one of the problem sites actually began cleaning up after the story aired.

"We have to give props to you because I didn’t realize one of the sites started cleaning up after you ran the last story," Lamb said.

Code enforcement crackdown

What we know:

The Melbourne City Council gave staff the green light this week to update city codes and give officials more tools to deal with the problem. The goal is to move beyond simply piling up daily fines that go unpaid.

"The ultimate goal is to bring the property into compliance," Lamb said. "We can proceed with overgrowth abatement, debris removal, vehicle removal, condemnation, or demolition."

Real estate attorney and law expert Scott Widerman says these enhanced enforcement measures are a necessary tool for municipalities.

"It is absolutely a step in the right direction. I think all municipalities should follow suit," Widerman said. "It takes out any level of doubt as to what could happen. It’s a very good thing."

Widerman added that being vocal about these enforcements can prevent future problems because the public knows the city is serious about following through.

Properties in peril

The city's crackdown is currently targeting several "problem properties" identified in a recent presentation. These include homes and a few businesses on:

Harbor City Boulevard (US-1)

Elizabeth Street

Avocado Avenue

Norman Drive

Jackson Avenue

Wisteria Drive

City officials emphasized that this crackdown is reserved for the "worst of the worst"—homes with massive fines and years of documented health and safety violations. It is not intended for residents who simply have a lawn that is slightly too tall, or a single car parked incorrectly.

What's next:

The Melbourne City Council is expected to officially vote on the specific language of these code updates over the summer.

For the properties already targeted by the city, officials will continue to evaluate whether to pursue court injunctions, foreclosure, or immediate demolition for structures deemed "beyond repair."

Code enforcement gets involved when complaints are received by the city. If you know of a home that could breaking code or is causing concern:

Call 321-608-7925 to report a complaint or issue.

You can also use the City’s online form. Go to melbourneflorida.org and enter Code Enforcement into the search bar.