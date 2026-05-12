Rat diseases cause new concern for Indialantic homeowners living next to rodent-infested 'hoarder' house

The Brief Diseases from rats are causing concern at a condemned home in Indialantic, neighbors said. News of the deadly Hantavirus makes the rat infestation even more of a concern. The homeowner was just given more time to clean up the mess, and another hearing has been set for later this month.



Residents on Atlantic Avenue say they are living through a "public health crisis" as a condemned "house of horrors" continues to swarm with rats, even as news of a deadly rodent-borne virus makes national headlines.

For nearly ten years, neighbors in Indialantic have pleaded with officials to intervene at a local "hoarder" house.

Decade of decay

The backstory:

The property, which was officially condemned in December, has been a magnet for trash, insects, and human waste.

According to county records, the home has reached the maximum allowable fines—totaling more than $63,000—for code violations ranging from unsafe structures to junk vehicles. While the homeowner was eventually cleared out, the "nightmare" remains inside the walls. Piles of debris have created a massive breeding ground for rodents that neighbors say are now appearing in broad daylight.

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The financial toll is also mounting. Residents report spending upwards of $60 a month on professional rat bait boxes to protect their own properties.

"More rats are multiplying. This is their breeding area, and the rest of us are suffering," said resident Donna Reyes. "This is a health and environmental issue."

Hantavirus concerns

The local infestation comes at a time of heightened national anxiety. A deadly outbreak of Hantavirus—a virus primarily spread by rodents—was recently reported on a cruise ship, resulting in at least three deaths.

While health officials stress that the general threat of Hantavirus remains low, the news has terrified those living just feet away from a rat reservoir.

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"The hantavirus is such in the news," Cataldo said. "I did not even realize you could breathe it in—the poop and the pee—and then you can get it."

Neighbor Diana Blakemore agreed, noting that the physical conditions are becoming unbearable. "The odor, the fear of the hantavirus... that’s a big thing for us."

Dr. Timothy Laird, a family physician with Health First, warns that rats are a significant medical concern, but hantavirus likely will not spread at the home. "Rats and mice carry all sorts of diseases," Dr. Laird said.

According to the CDC, rats are known to spread a variety of dangerous pathogens, including:

Leptospirosis: A bacterial disease spread through rat urine that can lead to kidney damage or liver failure.

Rat-Bite Fever: Transmitted through scratches, bites, or contact with a dead rodent.

Salmonellosis: Spread by consuming food or water contaminated by rat feces.

Lymphocytic Choriomeningitis (LCMV): A viral infection that can cause neurological issues.

While Dr. Laird noted that these specific neighbors should not panic about a Hantavirus outbreak in their backyard, he warned that the property remains a hazard. "I would minimize contact with them; I would not welcome them around your house," said the doctor.

What's next:

The legal battle to clean up the property hit another roadblock this week. At a recent magistrate hearing, the county granted the homeowner a 30-day extension to clear the interior of the home—despite the fact that the homeowner did not attend the hearing.

The decision left the community feeling silenced. The magistrate judge declined to let neighbors speak during the proceedings, a move that left many in tears.

Adding to the safety concerns, the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that squatters have been spotted at the condemned home. Deputies are working to secure the perimeter, but for residents, it is one more layer of fear.

The next county hearing on the property is scheduled for May 21. Until then, the residents of Atlantic Avenue say they will continue to live in fear of the "horror house" next door.

"I am very scared," Cataldo said.