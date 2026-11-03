Melbourne Orlando airport resumes flights, limits terminal services

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The Brief Melbourne Orlando International Airport has resumed commercial flights after extreme flooding hit Brevard County. The airport said some terminal services remain limited: all restrooms closed and all restaurants unavailable. Heavy rain brought flash floods to Brevard County, with some areas getting up to two feet of rain.



Melbourne Orlando International Airport resumed flights Tuesday after extreme flooding in Brevard County disrupted operations on Monday.

What we know:

In a news release, however, airport officials said terminal services are still limited due to disruptions to the city's water system.

"City crews are working to locate and repair multiple water main breaks following the flooding," the airport said. "The disruption is affecting all residential and commercial customers served by Melbourne's water system, including the airport."

Limited terminal services

Airport officials said some terminal services are temporarily unavailable.

Restrooms unavailable:

All terminal restrooms will be closed because of the loss of adequate water pressure.

Passengers are encouraged to use the restroom before traveling to the airport. Hand sanitizer will be available throughout the terminal while the restrooms are closed.

Restaurants temporarily closed:

Food service will also be limited at the airport.

All restaurants and food concessions will be closed since they are unable to prepare food.

Officials said a limited selection of prepackaged snacks and bottled drinks will be available for purchase.

What we don't know:

It's unclear when services will resume.

Flash floods hit Brevard County

Heavy rainfall caused flash flooding in parts of Brevard County, including Melbourne.

The city received between 21 and 23 inches of rain.

Several roads were closed because of floodwaters, and officials urged residents to avoid unnecessary travel.