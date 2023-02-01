Mark Jensen Kenosha murder trial: Guilty verdict

A Kenosha County jury found Mark Jensen guilty on Wednesday, Feb. 1 of first-degree intentional homicide in the killing of his wife, Julie Jensen, in 1998. The jury deliberated for more than six hours.

No one on the defense team and no jurors wanted to speak with the media after the guilty verdict was read in court. But the prosecution team had plenty to say.

"Mark Jensen really sunk his own ship. He couldn't keep his mouth shut. If anybody writes a book about this case, it should be called "Blabbermouth" because that's what Mark Jensen is -- and that's what his own father called him in one of these phone calls," said special prosecutor Robert Jambois. "His own father said, 'Well, Jambois sure has your number.' And Mark Jensen said, 'What do you mean?' He said, 'Well, you're a blabbermouth. You are a blabbermouth. You can't keep your mouth shut.' That's what his father said -- and it's Mark's big mouth that got him in more trouble than anything else."

Prosecutors convinced the jury Jensen poisoned his wife, drugged her, and smothered her in their Pleasant Prairie home in 1998.

"The defendant stole Julie away from her children, and her children away from her," said Carli McNeill, Kenosha County Deputy District Attorney.

Police suspected Mark Jensen from the start in part because of a letter Julie Jensen had written days before she died. Jambois read that letter to reporters following the verdict.

"I pray I'm wrong and nothing happens. I'm suspicious of Mark's suspicious behaviors," Jambois said, reading from the letter. "If anything happens to me, he would be my first suspect. Our relationship has deteriorated to the plight; superficial. I know he's never forgiven me for the brief affair I had with that creep seven years ago."

Jambois prosecuted the case as the Kenosha County District Attorney – and was at the Jensen home the night of Julie's death.

"I didn’t know at that time it was going to take a third of my life to put Mark Jensen away. But it was worth it -- and I would do it again if the opportunity or necessity arose," Jambois said.

Jambois also noted the following for reporters…

"This is the second-longest jury trial in my entire career – it's three-and-a-half weeks. The longest jury trial in my career was also this case – and that was seven-and-a-half weeks long," Jambois said. "So the two longest trials of my career all involve Mark Jensen."

Jensen is scheduled to be sentenced on April 14. Jambois noted Jensen would be sentenced based on the law back in 1998. So the options for the court include: