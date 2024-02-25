Man accused of throwing hot coffee at Dunkin' employee's face, New Port Richey police searching for suspect

Police are searching for a man who threw hot coffee at a Dunkin’ Donuts employee on Sunday morning.

Courtesy: New Port Richey Police Department

Photos show the suspect at a drive-thru window at the Dunkin' Donuts located at 5524 US HWY 19 in New Port Richey around 8:45 a.m.

The suspect was given an extra cup of coffee for free by an employee, according to officials. Authorities say the suspect became irate and threw the hot cup of coffee at the employee's face, resulting in her having blisters.

Courtesy: New Port Richey Police Department

The suspect was driving a silver 4-door SUV, according to the New Port Richey Police Department.

Police ask anyone who knows the suspect to please contact NPRPD at 727-841-4550 option 1 and reference case number 24-00578.

