Man killed after being hit by train in Osceola County, troopers say

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The Brief Troopers responded to the crash at approximately 7:21 p.m. The adult male victim was walking north within the inside portion of the railroad tracks and was directly in the path of the approaching train. The train's conductor attempted to avoid the collision by applying the emergency brake, but was unable to bring the train to a controlled stop.



A pedestrian was killed after being struck by a northbound train near Michigan Avenue on Saturday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

What we know:

Troopers responded to the crash at approximately 7:21 p.m.

According to officials, the train was traveling northbound on the railroad tracks just west of Michigan Avenue and approaching Garden Street when the incident occurred.

Reports suggest that the adult male victim was walking north within the inside portion of the railroad tracks and was directly in the path of the approaching train.

Officials say that the train's conductor attempted to avoid the collision by applying the emergency brake, but was unable to bring the train to a controlled stop. The front-left portion of the train struck the pedestrian.

The conductor was not transported and remained at the scene. According to officials, the pedestrian was pronounced deceased at the scene.

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet released the identity of the pedestrian who was killed in the crash.

It is also unclear why the man was walking on the railroad tracks at the time of the incident or how long he had been on the tracks before the train approached.

The crash remains under investigation.