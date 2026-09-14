Man arrested after 27-year-old horse found starving, officials say

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The Brief Deputies found Laredo, a 27-year-old gelding, severely emaciated during a July 21 welfare check on County Road 13. Laredo’s condition was caused by inadequate nutrition and worsened by an untreated hormonal disease. He has since gained about 150 pounds.



A Bunnell man has been arrested after deputies determined a horse left in his care had been severely malnourished.

What we know:

The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office said deputies found Laredo, a 27-year-old gelding, severely emaciated during a July 21 welfare check on County Road 13. The horse’s ribs, spine and hips were visible, and a deputy gave him the lowest possible score on the Henneke Body Condition System.

Jim Tyrone Lee, 41, had been responsible for Laredo’s care. Investigators determined he knew the horse was severely malnourished but failed to provide adequate nutrition.

According to officials, a veterinarian later confirmed Laredo’s condition was caused by inadequate nutrition and worsened by an untreated hormonal disease. Laredo was moved to a local boarding stable before being transported to SKC Hands Up Horse Rescue on Aug. 7.

He has since gained about 150 pounds.

Lee was arrested Sept. 12 on a charge of aggravated animal cruelty and released on a $5,000 bond.

Anyone who suspects animal abuse or neglect can contact the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office at 386-313-4911.