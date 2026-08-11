Loose dog attacks 3-month-old Yorkie pup in Orlando neighborhood: 'It started charging us'

The Brief Paul Crescente was walking 3-month-old Milo on a leash in their front yard when he says an unleashed pit bull charged at them from across the street. Milo suffered a broken hip and got multiple stitches. Crescente was also bitten on his hands while breaking up the attack. Orange County Animal Services cited the pit bull's owner after he confirmed his dog was off leash in his front yard and ran across the street. Citations included failure to show proof of a current rabies vaccination.



A late-night bathroom break in the front yard turned into a nightmare for a Florida family when their three-month-old puppy was attacked by a loose dog in the neighborhood.

The Desi Family told FOX 35 that their pup, Milo, a Yorkshire Terrier, has a broken hip, severe cuts and wounds, and that it is unclear if he'll be able to walk normally again.

"It started charging us from across the street"

The backstory:

Cher Desi said three-month-old Milo has always been a bundle of energy.

"He was a vibrant puppy; we couldn't stop him from running in the yard or around the house," Desi said.

That all changed around 2:30 a.m. on Sunday.

Desi's son, Paul Crescente, had Milo outside on a leash in their front yard when he spotted a large dog across the street.



"It started charging us from across the street," Crescente said.



He immediately tried to bolt back toward the house with the puppy, but Milo's collar snapped from the leash. He ran after Milo, but the other dog got to him first.

Crescente said he was able to pull the dog off of Milo, but as they made their way towards the front door, the other dog attacked again.

Crescente managed to pull the large dog off, but as they made their way toward the front door, the dog struck again.



"The dog caught up with him just a few feet from the front door, got him in his jaws, and started swinging him," Crescente said. "I was very fearful that he could die. This dog was huge—if he had gone for Milo's throat, he probably wouldn't be here."

Animal Services cites the owner

According to a report from Orange County Animal Services, the other dog's owner confirmed to officers that his dog was off-leash in his front yard when it suddenly ran across the street and attacked the other dog.

The owner was issued a couple of citations related to the attack, but also for failing to provide proof of a current rabies vaccination.

A plea for help

What they're saying:

Milo’s family is urging people to be responsible pet owners.

"Respect the laws always—no matter what kind of dog you have, no matter how old they are, or what size they are," Desi said. "We have to look out for each other."

FOX 35 reached out to the owner of the dog for comment. We did not receive a response ahead of our report.

What's next:

Milo faces a long recovery. He needs surgery and his family is unsure if he will be able to walk normally again. A GoFundMe page has been set up to help Milo's family cover medical bills.