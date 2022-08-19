'Largest single wiretap investigation' in Polk County's history dismantles drug trafficking ring, sheriff says

Federal officials and local law enforcement in central Florida were all involved in what they're calling the "largest wiretap investigation in the history of Polk County" that led to the dismantling of a drug trafficking organization.

The investigation was focused on a drug trafficking ring that smuggled cocaine and meth from Mexico, according to a Polk County Sheriff's Office news release. The operation went through California, Tennessee, and Orlando.

Investigators said the drugs were also transported by ground into Polk County.

Polk County Sheriff's Office displays drugs, firearms seized during county's largest wiretap operation

Sheriff Grady Judd will announce additional details during a Friday morning press conference.