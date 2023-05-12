Lakeland PD release images of persons of interest who may have details related to newborn found in dumpster

article

Surveillance images of four individuals and a vehicle were released by Lakeland police in hopes of figuring out how the body of a male baby ended up in a dumpster.

Police said the images show persons of interest. Detectives believe they could have information related to the case. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Neal Robertson at 863-834-6971 or email: neal.robertson@lakelandgov.net.

Provided by Lakeland Police Department

On Thursday morning, officers responded to 3625 South Florida Avenue after someone found a bag inside a dumpster behind the businesses. Inside that bag was a deceased newborn with the umbilical cord still attached, the police chief said Thursday.

Lakeland Police Chief Sam Taylor said he believes the newborn was in there for less than 10 hours. At this time, it's unknown whether the child was a stillborn or a victim of homicide

"The medical examiner is in possession of the child," he said, adding that charges would depend on the final autopsy report. "Detectives and police are out there canvassing the area to find any information they can that will lead them to who put the child in the dumpster."