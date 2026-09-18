Lake Helen lifts boil water notice after E. coli concerns

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Lake Helen has lifted a boil water notice nearly a week after E. coli was detected in one of the city's wells.

What we know:

The update comes after city officials said follow-up testing of the city's water system came back negative for Coliform and E. coli.

"We sincerely appreciate the community's patience and cooperation during this process and apologize for any inconvenience," the city said in a social media post.

The city said the affected well, Well #2, remains offline for additional "chlorination and clearance sampling."

The well has not supplied water to the drinking water system since the original positive result was first detected.

What we don't know:

Officials have not said what caused the contamination.

E. coli first detected on Sept. 12

The backstory:

A precautionary boil water notice was issued on Sept. 12 after the city received a positive test result for E. coli in one of its wells.

Officials said the positive sample was found in the well located at 215 W. John Street.

The well was taken offline while officials investigated the cause.

Officials distribute bottled water

Officials distributed bottled water to residents while the boil water notice was in effect.

Residents who have questions should contact US Water Services at 866-753-8297.