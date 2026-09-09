Kissimmee triple-murder suspect accused of faking psychiatric symptoms

The Brief Newly released psychiatric evaluations conclude Ahmad Bojeh is competent to stand trial despite claiming to hear voices. At least two doctors said they believe Bojeh exaggerated or fabricated symptoms to avoid prosecution. A judge unsealed the evaluations, and a competency hearing is scheduled for Thursday morning.



A man accused of shooting and killing three tourists in Kissimmee earlier this year appeared in court Wednesday as newly released psychiatric evaluations concluded he is competent to stand trial despite claims of mental illness.

Ahmad Jihad Bojeh, who was previously found not guilty by reason of insanity in an unrelated attempted murder case in 2021, is accused in the triple homicide.

Bojeh fabricating symptoms: Psychiatrists

What they're saying:

Court records show at least two court-appointed psychiatrists concluded Bojeh is exaggerating or fabricating psychiatric symptoms.

One evaluating doctor wrote that Bojeh appeared to be attempting to present himself as incompetent to avoid prosecution. Although Bojeh reported hearing voices, the doctor concluded he is competent to proceed.

Judge Wayne Wooten denied a request to keep the psychiatric evaluations under seal, saying the public has a strong interest in understanding how competency proceedings work.

"I think there's a great public interest in understanding how the competency process works," Judge Wayne Wooten said.

A formal competency hearing is scheduled for Thursday at 10 a.m., when the court will determine whether Bojeh is legally competent to stand trial on the murder charges.

The backstory:

Bojeh was indicted by a grand jury on first-degree murder charges in connection with the deaths of brothers Robert Luis Kraft, 69, of Holland, Michigan and Douglas Joseph Kraft, 68, and their close friend James Puchan, 68, in January. The men were staying in a rental home in Kissimmee to attend a car show, a statement from their families revealed.

The Osceola County Sheriff described the shooting as premeditated – calling the shooting "cold-blooded."

According to Bojeh's criminal history, he was previously arrested by the Osceola County Sheriff's Office in 2021 for attempted first-degree murder, aggravated battery to the victim's car and two counts of criminal mischief, FOX 35 previously reported.

He was found not guilty by reason of insanity.