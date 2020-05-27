Kelly Clarkson to perform national anthem ahead of SpaceX crewed launch

article

Grammy Award-winning singer Kelly Clarkson is set to perform the national anthem ahead of Wednesday's historic launch from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

No word on where or when Clarkson will perform "The Star-Spangled Banner," but NASA did confirm her performance on their website.

NASA has a full day of prelaunch activities and events planned to mark the first crewed mission to launch from American soil in nearly a decade.

| COMPLETE LAUNCH COVERAGE |

In addition to Clarkson's performance, NASA is planning on streaming live video from space as astronauts Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken fly to the International Space Station onboard SpaceX’s Crew Dragon spacecraft for the Demo-2 mission.

President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence are also expected to be in attendance for the history-making launch.

The SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft will launch on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from Launch Complex 39A at 4:33 p.m. EDT weather permitting. The astronauts are scheduled to dock at the space station at 11:39 a.m. Thursday, May 28, according to NASA.

Advertisement

Tune in to FOX 35 News as we bring you LIVE pre-launch coverage starting at 4:00 p.m. before liftoff at 4:33 p.m.