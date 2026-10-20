Peacocks spark neighborhood dispute over property damage in Casselberry

The Brief Residents in the Lost Lake subdivision say peacocks are damaging property and creating noise and sanitation concerns. Some want the city to change an ordinance protecting the birds, while others oppose changing the protections. City officials plan to consult the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission before revisiting the issue.



Residents of the Lost Lake subdivision are asking city officials to reconsider an ordinance protecting peacocks, saying the birds are damaging property and creating a nuisance.

The issue was discussed at a city workshop, where residents voiced opposing views on whether the protections should remain in place. No decision was made.

Residents report damage to cars, pool screens and lawns

What they're saying:

Some residents said peacocks have damaged their vehicles, pool enclosures and lawns. They also raised concerns about droppings, loud calls and the cost of repairs.

"They've become a source of property damage, sanitation concerns, noise, expense and a loss of peace in our own homes," one resident told city officials.

Residents seeking a change to the ordinance said the current rules leave them with limited options to address the damage.

"I respectfully ask the rule be removed from the ordinance so residents are no longer forced to choose between protecting their property and complying with city code," another resident said.

Other residents oppose changing protections

Not everyone at the workshop supported changing the rules. Some residents said they want the peacocks to remain protected.

"I do not want the city to make any changes to the protected species. I want the peacock to be protected," one resident said.

The disagreement highlights the competing concerns of residents who want relief from property damage and those who want the birds' protections maintained.

City officials to consult wildlife agency

What's next:

City officials said they need to consult with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission before bringing the issue back for further discussion.

No changes to the ordinance were approved at the workshop, and officials did not announce a timeline for when the issue might return for consideration.