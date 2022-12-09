Expand / Collapse search

Kari Lake files 70-page lawsuit against top Arizona election officials

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Updated December 13, 2022 2:20PM
Hearings for Kari Lake, Mark Finchem election lawsuits

Sen. Wendy Rogers tweeted out meeting information for Lake's hearing that was meant to be seen by only lawyers. More than 350 people joined the meeting, causing a delay. Lake herself tweeted that neither she nor her attorneys could access the hearing. In Finchem's case, a judge scheduled the hearing to dismiss the case. If the judge decides to not throw out the case, a hearing will be held on it next week.

PHOENIX - Kari Lake filed a lawsuit against several top election officials in Arizona on Friday just days following the certification of the 2022 election in which she lost her bid to become governor.

"The eyes of the country are on Arizona," the lawsuit filing begins. The 70-page lawsuit was filed in Maricopa County on Dec. 9, just days after the election's certification.

Among the claims in the filing, Lake claims there were thousands of illegal votes, that Arizona Secretary of State and Governor-elect Katie Hobbs and Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer were involved in government censorship, and that whistleblowers saw "violations" in the chain of custody of ballots.

Another lawsuit was filed in Mohave County on Friday by Abe Hamadeh and the Republican National Committee.

Hobbs earned 1,287,891 votes, making her Arizona's next governor, and Lake earned 1,270,774 votes.

Lake has refused to acknowledge that she lost to Democrat Katie Hobbs and has for weeks drawn attention to voters who said they experienced long lines and other difficulties while voting on Election Day in Arizona's largest county.

Lake previously filed a public records lawsuit demanding Maricopa County hand over a variety of documents related to the election.

