Jackson Center Playground reopens with upgrades and Orlando's first outdoor obstacle course

The Brief The City of Orlando reopened the renovated Jackson Center Playground in the historic Parramore neighborhood. As one of 11 park improvement projects across the city, the upgraded space features upgraded play structures, shade areas, and Orlando’s very first outdoor obstacle course. The renovations are part of a project meant to reflect the city's dedication to fostering welcoming, active spaces in every corner of Orlando.



The City of Orlando has officially unveiled another one of its playground improvement projects in the historic Parramore neighborhood.

Located at 1002 Carter St., inside the John H. Jackson Neighborhood Center, the revamped Jackson Center Playground will now be open to the public.

What's New?

What we know:

In addition to being home to Orlando’s first outdoor obstacle course, the Jackson Center playground upgrades include new play structures for both children and teens, more shaded areas and fitness activity zones.

Why was it closed?

The backstory:

John H. Jackson Neighborhood Center Playground is one of 11 park and playground improvement projects that were closed to be improved for the public.

The renovations are part of a project to create vibrant and welcoming spaces in every intersection of the City of Orlando. To residents, it represents more than just a revitalized area where children can be active.