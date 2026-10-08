Isaias becomes first hurricane of 2026 Atlantic season

The Brief Isaias strengthened into the first hurricane of the 2026 Atlantic hurricane season late Wednesday. According to forecasters, the storm is on track to make landfall on the northern Gulf Coast late Friday or early Saturday. The hurricane will not pose a direct threat to Central Florida.



Isaias strengthened late Wednesday, becoming the first hurricane of the 2026 Atlantic hurricane season.

The storm has sustained winds of 80 mph and is moving toward the northern Gulf Coast, and it is expected to make landfall Friday night or early Saturday.

"Additional strengthening is expected through early Friday, and Isaias should remain a strong hurricane as it approaches the northern Gulf Coast on Friday night," the National Hurricane Center said.

Will Isaias impact Central Florida?

Isaias will not pose a direct threat to Central Florida.

However, parts of the Florida Panhandle will be impacted by the storm, which is expected to bring heavy rain, damaging winds and storm surge.

Hurricane, tropical storm watches

A hurricane warning is in effect for the northern Gulf Coast, from Mississippi to Florida's Gulf County.

A tropical storm warning has also been issued for Jefferson/Plaquemines Parish line in Louisiana to west of Ocean Springs, Mississippi and from east of the Bay/Gulf County line to Florida's Aucilla River.

State of Emergency issued for some Florida counties

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has declared a state of emergency for 25 counties: Baker, Bay, Calhoun, Columbia, Dixie, Escambia, Franklin, Gadsden, Gilchrist, Gulf, Hamilton, Holmes, Jackson, Jefferson, Lafayette, Leon, Liberty, Madison, Okaloosa, Santa Rosa, Suwannee, Taylor, Walton, Wakulla, and Washington.

Isaias formed late in hurricane season

The Atlantic hurricane season has been unusually quiet this year because of El Niño.

Isaias's development into a hurricane comes more than four months into hurricane season, making it one of the latest-forming hurricanes in history.