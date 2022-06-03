Polk deputies 'rush toward' suspect threatening to kill deputies, firing in Lakeland mobile home park

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said deputies shot and killed a suspect who had been firing a gun in a mobile home park in North Lakeland Friday evening. The man also threatened to shoot his wife and Polk County deputies who responded to the scene.

The wife of 56-year-old Michael Loman called 911 around 6 p.m. after he'd told her he was going to kill her and the deputies when they arrived, the sheriff said. Five Polk County deputies immediately responded, and they found the wife hiding behind a black truck.

The 911 operators informed deputies that the wife said Loman was inside reloading his rifle after firing shots outside and inside his home, Judd said.

"He just came back in the house saying he needed to reload because he was going to kill her and all of the deputies when they arrived," Judd said.

When the suspect came out of the home, he had his rifle in hand, the sheriff said. That's when Judd said, "We shot him. A lot."

The sheriff said during a Friday evening news conference that an investigation is underway. Judd said all the responding deputies ran towards the threat and saved the woman.

Neighbors told law enforcement that the suspect had been shooting in the neighborhood before deputies arrived. Others were outside while the man was shooting, but deputies said no one else was hit with gunfire.

Loman had a criminal history including one felony for possession of cocaine and three misdemeanors for domestic violence battery and two DWLSR charges, the sheriff's office confirmed.