Instagram down for thousands of users: ‘hang tight,’ company says

More than 23,000 people in the U.S. say they’ve been unable to access their Instagram accounts Thursday, according to a website that tracks social media outages.

Downdetector.com shows users worldwide have been impacted within the past 24 hours.

Instagram’s PR team said on Twitter that its parent company Meta is "working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible."

"Hang tight!" the tweet reads.

Instagram has not said how many users are affected and what’s causing the outage. FOX TV Stations reached out, but hasn’t heard back yet.