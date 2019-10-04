Hurricanes taking toll on Florida beaches

Hurricane season is taking its toll on our local beaches. Many beaches are running out of sand.

Surf’s up in Volusia County – way up.

“We’ve experienced the tides coming in, hitting the seawalls, coming up to the approaches,” said Volusia County Beaches Capt. Tammy Malphurs​​​​​​. “One night it was actually coming up to the dock, up to the steps of the dock.”

They’re called king tides, and they’re so high, recently they’ve taken out conservation poles, limiting driving on the beach, closing beach access for some businesses and hurting others during the day.

“The days have been much quieter ever since Labor Day,” said Ocean Deck manager Ken Bots.

As the day goes on, the tide recedes, it comes up almost right against the wall. The king tides are a result of the Hurricane Dorian and the other tropical storms brewing in the Atlantic over the last three weeks.

“It just seems like after the several hurricanes, it’s been hard to come back to where it’s been before,” said Chris Hatcher, who’s visiting from Atlanta.

More high tides are expected to impact beaches this weekend.

“We’ll have to close them a lot earlier than normal,” said Capt. Malphurs.

Ocean Deck almost had to adjust its breast cancer fundraiser this weekend.

“We were thinking of just bringing the whole event inside but as we’re watching the tides they seem to be receding a couple of feet.”

They have been, and beach officials say the good news is that should continue after the weekend.

“The only thing you can do is let Mother Nature do her thing.”