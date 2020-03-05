How to address coronavirus concerns withoutg going to your doctor's office

AdventHealth says it saw an increase in people using its telemedicine app when flu season started but it hasn’t seen it pick up because of coronavirus.

That doesn’t mean it won’t though.

AdventHealth says since there are no reports of coronavirus yet in Central Florida, it is still pushing people to go to an office if they feel sick.

However, they plan to send out information about their telemedicine app next week to remind patients it's an option. They believe that video chatting is an effective way to connect with doctors from home. It is also available 24/7 and works for those who want to avoid the spread of any virus.

"Some people prefer the telemedicine app if they just feel bad and they don’t want to go in to see somebody or if it’s 2 a.m. or if they’re just afraid that they don’t want to wait an hour to get in to see somebody," said AdventHealth Ambulatory Services Senior Vice President Dr. Scott Brady.

If you are interested in trying telemedicine because of the coronavirus or any illness, you can download the ECare app, the AdventHealth app, or any other telemedicine app.