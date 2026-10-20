Seaplane crashes in wooded area in Lake County, officials say

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The Brief A seaplane has crashed in a wooded, marshy area in Tavares, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Office. Three people were aboard the plane and are all OK, officials said. The FAA has been notified of the crash.



A small seaplane crashed Tuesday afternoon in a large wooded, marshy area in Lake County, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Office.

What we know:

The Lake County Sheriff's Office said the aircraft crashed into some woods near Tammi Lane, just south of Lake Dora, Lake Beauclair, and Lake Carlton.

Three people who were aboard the plane were found and reported to be OK, the sheriff's office said. No major injuries were reported.

The Lake County Sheriff's Office, Lake County Fire Rescue Department, and Seminiole County Sheriff's Office all assisted.

What we don't know:

What caused the crash was not immediately known.