Cocoa Beach wants to raise speed limit for boaters on Banana River

The Brief Cocoa Beach officials are asking state wildlife authorities to consider increasing boating speeds along designated channels in the Banana River. Mayor Keith Capizzi proposed setting up daytime navigation channels where boaters could travel at 25 mph to ease local water transit delays. Manatee advocates warn that higher boat speeds threaten the local population, pointing to an increase in lethal watercraft strikes.



The Cocoa Beach City Commission passed a proposal asking Florida wildlife officials to review local manatee speed zones to give boaters faster transit routes through some parts of the Banana River.

Cocoa Beach wants to raise the ocean speed limit

What we know:

Cocoa Beach Mayor Keith Capizzi wants state officials to re-examine water speed limits across local waterways in his town.

Capizzi said current restrictions turn the entire city into a slow-speed preservation zone, adding at least 30 minutes to travel times for residents trying to navigate the area. He wants to identify specific channels within the ocean where boaters would be able to travel a bit faster.

Commissioners have asked the FWC to conduct a study on the potential of creating those channels and whether increasing the speed limit would impact the manatees.

What they're saying:

"We’re just asking for specific channels that are navigated more regularly be used for navigation rather than a preservation area," Capizzi said.

What we don't know:

Right now, the City Commission approved asking the FWC to conduct a study. The biggest unknown is how long it will take the FWC to review the proposal and whether they will consider conducting a study.

Advocates concerned about potential impacts on manatees

The other side:

The speed zones were put in place to help protect manatees. Animal advocates are concerned about what impact faster boats will have on the manatee.

Denise Anderson, director of Friends of Manatees, said boat strikes cause significant harm to the population, noting that manatee deaths from boat strikes have already surpassed last year's total.

"The extra few seconds that the manatee has to submerge or get out of the way can save its life from injury or death," Anderson said.

What's next:

The proposed speed changes are not finalized. Members of the public can still submit feedback on the proposed navigation channels directly to both the city of Cocoa Beach and state wildlife officials as discussions continue.