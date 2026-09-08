Small plane carrying Florida family goes missing off Bahamas, authorities say

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The Brief A small plane carrying four people went missing Monday after leaving the Bahamas, authorities said. The plane was headed for Miami Executive Airport, but authorities believe it may have crash-landed near Andros Island. The U.S. Coast Guard has joined the search and is assisting authorities in the Bahamas.



A small plane carrying a Florida family went missing Monday after taking off from the Bahamas.

What we know:

The plane, identified by authorities as a PA-34 Piper five-seater, took off from Great Harbour Cay and was headed to Miami Executive Airport.

However, authorities believe the plane may have crash-landed near Andros Island.

A search is underway and the U.S. Coast Guard was called in to assist authorities in the Bahamas.

Mario Lamar, 80, was piloting the plane, according to family members who spoke with WSVN in Miami. The plane was also carrying Lamar's wife Lily and their two grandchildren.

Police in the Bahamas said Air Traffic Control lost contact with the plane when it was about 13 miles west of Andros Island.

An initial search for the plane had to be postponed due to "inclement weather."

"Efforts to locate the aircraft and its occupants remain a priority, and further information will be provided as it becomes available," police in the Bahamas said in a release.