House Calls: Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Dr. Lisa Minton, a surgeon and breast cancer specialist at Advent Health, answered all of your questions about breast cancer.

During the month of October, Advent Health is offering a screening mammogram for $30, which does not require a prescription.

Dr. Lisa Minton recommends all women have a screening beginning at age 40. However, if there is a family history of breast cancer, the recommendation is to begin screening 10 years prior to the age of diagnosis. As an example, if a family member was diagnosed with breast cancer at the age of 42, your recommended screening age is 10 years prior, or 32 years of age.

Dr. Lisa Minton also reminds women with breast implants that they should still be screened, and with 3D mammograms the process offers less risk of rupturing implants.

