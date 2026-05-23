Historic Brevard County seafood shop to close after nearly 60 years

article

A historic seafood market in Rockledge is closing its doors after nearly 60 years in operation.

Clayton's Crab Company announced the closure due to economic conditions and the rise in cost of goods.

The market thanked its customers for the support over the years.

"Thank you for allowing us to be part of your lives and your tables for so many years," it said in a post. "We will always cherish the memories, friendships, and relationships we’ve built along the way."

Grocery and frozen seafood items will be 20 percent off on Saturday and Sunday.

The company announced May 24 will be its last day in operation.