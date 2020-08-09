Hillsborough man arrested after ax attack that sent 1 to the hospital

article

Hillsborough County deputies arrested Brandon Venable, 34, Sunday morning after he allegedly struck a man in the head and arm with an ax.

According to deputies, they found Venable with an ax and sledgehammer in his hand when they arrived at the scene. After 2.5 hours of negotiations and numerous commands to place the ax and sledgehammer on the ground, deputies were able to take

Venable into custody, according to HCSO. He is charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

The victim was taken to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.