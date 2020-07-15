Hillsborough deputies searching for females who used water gun to pepper-spray elderly woman

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is working to identify two young women who pepper-sprayed an elderly woman in Tampa.

According to HCSO, the two female suspects used a water gun to pepper spray a victim at a Marathon convenience store, located at 7105 Temple Terrace Highway on July 11.

Deputies said about 30 minutes later, suspects matching the same description did the same thing to an elderly female, less than a quarter-mile from the first incident, using the same harmful liquid.

Courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office

The suspects fled in a gray Honda Odyssey.

“The actions of these two suspects are despicable and will not be tolerated,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister. “They could have caused serious injury to the victims. Our detectives are working are to identify these suspects and hold them accountable."

Courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office

The suspects were spotted on surveillance video at the convenience store and a witness photographed the suspects at the second scene.

Anyone with information on their identity is asked to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at (813) 247-8200.