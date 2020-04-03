HBO offering 500 hours of streaming content available for free to non-subscribers

article

Starting Friday, April 3, people will no longer need to borrow a friend's HBO account for a while.

In order to ease the act of social distancing, the cable service is offering 500 hours of paid programming for free. This includes entire runs of hit series like, "The Sopranos," "The Wire," and "Veep," along with documentaries like "McMillions" and over a dozen films. It can be found under the heading "#StayHomeBoxOffice."

Most of the films are aimed at children or for a family audience, such as "The Lego movie 2: The Second Part." Other series included in the free option are “Succession,” “Barry,” “Silcon Valley” and “Ballers,” as well as the older HBO shows like “True Blood” and “Six Feet Under.”

You can watch them on HBO Go or HBO Now apps.

It's not clear how long the promotion will last, but it is likely until May when the new HBO Max streaming service starts.

