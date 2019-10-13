Hazardous rip current conditions cause red flags to fly at Volusia County beaches

Central Florida is experiencing some beautiful Fall weather, bringing beachgoers to the coast, but the surf is proving too rough for some.

On Saturday, lifeguards had to rescue 52 people who got into trouble in the water. Thankfully, no one was seriously hurt.

With more hazardous rip current conditions expected today, Volusia County Beach Safety says that they will continue to fly the red flag and encourage beachgoers to swim in front of the staffed lifeguard towers.

The largest rough surf will also mean some ramp closures during the incoming high tides.

Be sure to watch the Volusia County Beaches Facebook and Twitter pages for the latest on beach conditions and ramp closures.