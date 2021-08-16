Haitian locals in Florida step into recovery mode

A Central Florida businessman received these pictures and videos from family and friends in Haiti when the earthquake slammed into the island nation.

One man showed us pictures from Haiti, like a church outside his neighborhood.

"Their houses were destroyed. They are sleeping on soccer fields. Some people are sleeping on the streets," said Hiram Grandoit, a Haitian resident.

The president of one of the largest Haitian American groups in Florida is making a recovery plan as the entire state comes together after tragedy. A lot of people were personally impacted.

"It really broke my heart and it makes me really sad. It was very, very sad news. I do have family there and, in fact, my parents are from that very area, the southwest of Haiti," said Palm Bay City Councilmember Donny Felix.

Haiti was slammed 11 years ago with an earthquake that killed over a quarter-million people.

"It just made me think, ‘Man, when will we get a break?’" Felix said.

City leaders like Felix are organizing financial relief for the people of Haiti and other locals are even flying supplies directly into the country on private planes.

Haitians here say they have confidence their country will survive this.

They proved they can once before.