Groveland lifts boil water advisory for northern service area

article

The Brief The city of Groveland has lifted a precautionary boil water advisory for the northern water service area. Officials said the advisory was lifted after water samples collected came back within "safe drinking water standards." The advisory was first issued Sept. 29 after a water main break outside the Sunshine Water Treatment Plant.



Groveland has lifted the precautionary boil water advisory for its northern water service area after water main repairs.

City officials said Thursday that water samples collected came back within "safe drinking water standards."

Residents in the area that was affected by the advisory can now resume normal water use, according to officials.

Precautionary boil water advisory issued

The backstory:

Groveland officials issued a precautionary advisory on Tuesday after a major water main break outside the Sunshine Water Treatment Plant.

The water main break left parts of Groveland with low water pressure.

The plant was temporarily shut down so that crews could make repairs.

The plant has since resumed normal operations, according to officials.

Other water issues in Groveland

This latest water issue came just days after a software error shut down pumps at the Sunshine Water Treatment Plant.

Officials issued a boil water advisory at the time, affecting thousands of residents.

Residents have called for long solutions after recent boil water advisories.