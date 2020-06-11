Group of Minneapolis police officers pen open letter condemning Derek Chauvin, embracing calls for change

A group of 14 Minneapolis police officers penned an open letter Thursday condemning Derek Chauvin, the now fired officer charged with murder in the death of George Floyd, and pledging to embrace change.

The letter was addressed to “Everyone…but especially Minneapolis citizens.” It was written by officers from all ranks of the Minneapolis Police Department, who said they represent the "voices of hundreds of other Minneapolis police officers."

In the letter, the officers denounced Chauvin’s actions in connection with Floyd’s Memorial Day death.

“Like us, Derek Chauvin took an oath to hold the sanctity of life most precious,” the letter read. “Derek Chauvin failed as a human and stripped George Floyd of his dignity and life. This is not who we are.”

The letter comes one day after Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo announced his plans to reform the police department. The officers said in the letter they will support the chief in his efforts.

“We are leaders, formal and informal, and from all ranks within the Minneapolis Police Department,” the letter read. “We’re not the union or the administration. We are officers who represent the voices of hundreds of other Minneapolis Police Officers. Hundreds. We acknowledge that Chief Arradondo needs each of us to dutifully follow him while he shows us the way. We stand ready to listen and embrace the calls for change, reform and rebuilding.”

The officers ended the open letter with a promise to work with residents and regain their trust moving forward.

The letter was signed by the following officers:

Lt. Mark Klukow - 1st PCT Patrol

Cmdr. Charlie Adams - Procedural Justice

Sgt. Darcy Klund - 1st PCT Community Response

Lt. Christie Nelson - 2nd PCT Patrol

Lt. Nick Torborg - 1st PCT Patrol

Off. Mike Kirchen - Community Engagement

Sgt. Pete Stanton - 2nd PCT Patrol

Lt. Gary Nelson - Special Operations

Lt. Rich Jackson - 4th PCT Patrol

Sgt. Mohamed Abdullahi - 5th PCT Patrol

Lt. Molly Fischer - Training

Sgt. Steve McCarty - 1st PCT Patrol

Lt. John Delmonico - 4th PCT Patrol

Lt. Richard Zimmerman - Homicide