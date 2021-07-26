Goff-Marcil draws Republican opponent

article

State Rep. Joy Goff-Marcil, D-Maitland, has drawn a Republican challenger as she seeks a third term in the Florida House.

Altamonte Springs Republican Drake Wuertz opened a campaign account Monday to run against Goff-Marcil in 2022 in what is now House District 30 in Orange and Seminole counties, according to the state Division of Elections website.

Goff-Marcil was first elected to the seat in 2018, knocking off incumbent Republican Bob Cortes of Altamonte Springs. She defeated Cortes again in 2020 to win a second term.

Meanwhile, in Duval County, Republican Binod Kumar opened an account Monday to run for a seat that will be open next year because Sen. Audrey Gibson, D-Jacksonville, faces term limits. Democrats Reggie Gaffney and Brooklyn Owen also have opened accounts for the race in what is now Senate District 6.

District boundaries --- and potentially numbers --- will change before the 2022 elections because of the once-a-decade reapportionment process.