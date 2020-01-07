George Lopez says comment about killing Trump for Iran was a 'joke' after online backlash

article

Comedian George Lopez says a comment he made about collecting an alleged bounty on President Donald Trump's head was "a joke" after catching backlash on social media.

An Instagram account posted an unverified claim that was allegedly made during Gen. Qasem Soleimani’s televised funeral that Iranian authorities have put an $80 million bounty on Trump’s head after he was assassinated last week.

“We’ll do it for half,” Lopez responded.

According to TheWrap, both the star’s name and “arrest George Lopez” were trending on Twitter Monday morning, as right-wing pundits tweeted their outrage over the comment. Many even called on the 58-year-old comedian to be investigated by the Secret Service over the joke.

However, representatives for Lopez told Fox News that the viral remark was "a joke" when reached for comment.

Although many were upset, others were quick to defend the star’s comment and noted that it’s very similar to a past remark made by singer Ted Nugent in 2012, which was investigated by the Secret Service. The singer publicly told President Barack Obama to “suck on my machine gun,” prompting outrage from the left.

The authorities investigated Nugent over the comment but eventually deemed the issue resolved with no further action being taken.

Despite the backlash on social media, Lopez seems undeterred, as this is not the first time the often hyperbolic comedian has voiced his negative opinions about Trump to his many fans and followers.

He previously used a water bottle to simulate urinating on Trump’s Hollywood Walk of Fame star, noted that the president’s kids could be considered “anchor babies,” mocked Trump’s reported $50,000 golf simulator and was charged after he got into a slight physical altercation with a Trump supporter at a Hooters.

