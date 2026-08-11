Gas leak prompts evacuations in Eustis months after deadly explosion nearby

The Brief TECO Peoples Gas crews are repairing a natural gas line after a third-party contractor hit a pipe in a Eustis neighborhood Tuesday morning. Nearby homes were evacuated after gas spewed into the air less than a half-mile from the site of a fatal December gas explosion. Crews remain on scene to finish repairs, and utility officials remind all contractors to call 811 before digging.



TECO Peoples Gas crews are working to repair a gas leak caused from fiber internet construction in a Eustis neighborhood Tuesday morning, city officials said.

TECO officials confirmed to FOX 35 that one of the company's lines was damaged during third-party contractor work.

TECO Peoples Gas repairs a gas leak on Aug. 11, 2026.

What we know:

Repairs were underway at the intersection of Center Street and Key Street, in Eustis’ Washington Street Historic District – less than a half-mile away from a gas leak explosion, which resulted in the death of the store's owner, Wendy Davis.

Bystanders reported a "gray stream" of gas shooting up on Aug. 11 while others reported the gas could be smelled from a distance away, FOX 35's Marie Edinger reported. One resident described the gas as a "geyser" coming up.

Officials evacuated 12 nearby homes. Residents took evacuation requests extremely seriously with the deadly blast in mind, Edinger said.

"The fire department comes in, knocks on the door and says, you need to leave, you can leave right now," resident Robert Morin told Edinger. "… We were concerned about whether or not there could be an explosion."

The gas leak was contained around 12:15 p.m. and all evacuated residents safely reentered their homes, the city of Eustis said.

What they're saying:

"The quick response from our department and cooperation from the public allowed this leak to be navigated safely," Deputy Fire Chief Shawn Kelleher said in a released statement. "We are thankful for the timely coordination with other City Departments to resolve the matter."

What we don't know:

FOX 35 is working to learn more about the third-party contractor authorities say caused the damage.

Roads reopened

Officials initially closed off portions of Key Avenue and the intersection of Key Avenue and South Center Street.

Edinger reported the road has been reopened.

What you can do:

Today, August 11th, is "811 day" – Floridians are legally required to notify Sunshine 811 before digging. Within 48 hours, the utility company will go out to mark the area of your gas line.

Anyone who smells natural gas or suspects a gas leak is asked to first call 911, then TECO at 877-832-6747.

What's next:

TECO crews will remain on the scene throughout Tuesday, working on repairs to the gas line.