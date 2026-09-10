Garth Brooks adds third show to Orlando tour stop

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The Brief Garth Brooks is bringing his "Blame It All On My Roots" arena to Orlando in September. The country singer is adding a third show to the stop after the first two shows sold out. The new performance is scheduled for Sept. 27 at the Kia Center.



Garth Brooks is adding another Orlando show to his "Blame It All On My Roots" tour.

The country music star is bringing the tour to the City Beautiful later this month, and he will now perform at the Kia Center on three nights instead of two.

Three back-to-back shows for Orlando stop

A matinee performance on Sept. 27 has been added to the tour after the first two performances, which are scheduled for Sept. 25 and Sept. 26, sold out.

For the tour, Brooks is bringing back the hits to some of the places where he performed early in his career.

The singer is also bringing back his famous drum pod, a staple of his arena shows in the 1990s.

Garth Brooks is adding another show to his Orlando tour stop. (Credit: Orlando Venues)

When do tickets go on sale?

Tickets for the third performance will go on sale on Sept. 16 at 10 a.m. ET on Ticketmaster.

All tickets cost $54.50 plus tax.

Officials said there will be no pre-sales or advance box office sales for the matinee show.