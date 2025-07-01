FOX 35 Care Force honors FHP trooper for reviving child who drowned at pool party

The Brief A Florida Highway Patrol sergeant saved a drowning boy while off duty at a Memorial Day party. The child regained consciousness after CPR was performed by the trooper. The officer urges parents to stay vigilant as summer pool season heats up.



The FOX 35 Care Force is honoring the heroic work of a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) officer who sprang into action while off duty to revive a young boy who was found at the bottom of a family pool during a party.

What happened?

What we know:

Master Sgt. William Chambers of the Florida Highway Patrol is being recognized for heroism after he revived a 4-year-old boy who was found unresponsive at the bottom of a pool during a Memorial Day gathering in Lake County.

CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX LOCAL APP

Chambers had just arrived at the party after a shift when he heard cries for help and rushed to perform CPR on the child, who showed no signs of life. The boy regained color and began breathing again after just a few breaths and chest compressions.

What we don't know:

Officials have not released the identity of the child or confirmed if he was taken to a hospital for further treatment. It’s also unclear how long the boy had been submerged before being spotted. No investigation details were provided, and it’s unknown whether additional safety protocols were in place at the poolside event.

The backstory:

Chambers, a veteran officer with more than 18 years of experience, said his instincts kicked in when he saw the child’s lifeless body pulled from the pool. The boy’s mother initially began CPR, but Chambers stepped in when the child failed to respond. The quick response and execution of lifesaving techniques underscore the critical role first responders play — even when they’re off duty.

The FOX 35 Care Force is honoring Florida Highway Patrol Master Sgt. William Chambers.

Big picture view:

With July 4th approaching and more families gathering near water, experts stress the importance of CPR training and heightened vigilance, especially around young children. Chambers’ actions also highlight the importance of having trained individuals present at family events.

SIGN-UP FOR FOX 35'S BREAKING NEWS, DAILY NEWS NEWSLETTERS

‘You can never drop your guard’

What they're saying:

Master Sgt. William Chambers had just gotten off duty over the Memorial Day weekend to attend a friend’s party in Lake County. He said there were several adults socializing around the pool when a four-year-old boy was spotted lifeless at the bottom.

"We were just enjoying friends, new friends and conversation when someone let out a yelp that there was a child at the bottom of the pool," Chambers said. "He was pale, blue lips, blue fingertips."

Chambers said the boy’s mother quickly started lifesaving efforts, but when he saw the boy wasn’t responding, his more than 18 years of training took over.

"I took the child from her and did a quick assessment and started CPR," he said. "Everyone was stunned to silence mostly. The mother was crying and someone called 911, so emergency services were on the way. The young boy reacted quickly to CPR. I had given two breaths and started compressions and that’s when he spat up some water and started gasping at which point we turned him over into a recovery position. He released more water from his body and the color came straight away back to his lips and likewise his fingers."

Chambers said he credits his years of CPR training for preparing him for this real-life emergency.

"Good training improves the chance of a fantastic result," he said.

With the pool season in full swing this summer and with Independence Day weekend upon us, he offered the following advice.

"You can never drop your guard. If at any moment you take your eyes off your child, or you think the child is OK – maybe pass that responsibility on to someone else," Chambers said.