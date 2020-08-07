Former Sarasota assisted living facility nursing assistant stole credit cards from 3 elderly residents: police

An assisted living facility nursing assistant in Sarasota was fired and arrested after detectives learned she stole credit cards from at least three residents and used them to make purchases, detectives said.

Sarasota police arrested 29-year-old Yolanda Taite. The investigation started in July when relatives of a 99-year-old resident at the nursing home told police she was a victim of credit card theft.

The name of the facility was from Taite's arrest affidavits, but detectives said it is located on Hudson Avenue in Sarasota.

The elderly resident was unable to leave because of the pandemic, and therefore was not using her credit card to make transactions, police said.

Booking image for Yolanda Taite (Sarasota Police Department)

Between May 28 and June 27, detectives said a total amount of $1,206.22 was charged to the victim's credit card.

Surveillance footage was gathered, and detectives said they identified Taite in the footage along with another individual, believed to be a man. Both made two separate transactions at a retail store.

Surveillance images of second suspect, likely a male, who was with 29-year-old Yolanda Taite during the fraudulent purchases (Sarasota Police Department)

The second transaction was completed using a credit card that belonged to a second resident at the assisted living facility, an 85-year-old man. Detectives said, according to his power of attorney, the resident could not take care of himself and does not use his credit card.

Charges were made on the resident's credit card between June 22 and July 9, totaling $1,090.15.

Taite was employed at the nursing home since February 2019, but management has since fired her.

After her arrest, detectives said the family of an 86-year-old woman came forward to report fraudulent charges on her credit card. The woman also lives at the assisted living facility.

Sarasota detectives said there could be more victims, and asks anyone with information to call Detective Jessica Sullivan at 941-263-6070 or email Jessica.Sullivan@SarasotaFL.gov. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 941-366-8477 and www.sarasotacrimestoppers.com.

A previous version of this story stated Yolanda Taite was a nurse.