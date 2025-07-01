Florida Wildlife Hospital helps injured bald eagle take flight on the Space Coast
ORLANDO, Fla. - The Florida Wildlife Hospital (FWH) released the bald eagle just in time for Independence Day.
What we know:
FWH staff spent almost a month caring for the juvenile eagle after it was found grounded in Merritt Island. Neighbors called in the bird on June 8 when they saw it struggling in their backyard.
Doctors ran several tests on the bird and found out it had parasites.
After receiving treatment and rebuilding his strength in an outside flight enclosure, the eagle was strong enough to go back to the wild.
The initial rescuers came out to see the bird take flight on Tuesday morning.
What they're saying:
Rescuers and community members were all thrilled to see the sick bird make a full recovery.
"We all decided we needed to call in a rescue to give it some help," said Sarah Hildreth who spotted the bald eagle on the road when she was driving.
"It’s really rewarding to see the patients that we can get back out into the wild," said Tracy Frampton who’s the executive director for the Florida Wildlife Hospital.
Big picture view:
The Florida Wildlife Hospital is a non-profit organization helping thousands of injured animals go back to the wild. Last year FWH experienced its highest number of patients with 7,489 being treated.
They accept native wildlife patients 365 days a year, 24 hours a day and receive no public funding.
What you can do:
However, they accept donated supplies or help with funding.
The Source: FOX 35 Reporter Esther Bower attended the eagle release on July 1, 2025, where she spoke with the wildlife hospital and the people who rescued the bald eagle.