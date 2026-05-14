Florida triplets named high school valedictorians; all committed to same college

The Brief Three Florida brothers – triplets – were all named valedictorians of their high school. All had the exact same GPA. Aiden, Brody, and Colin Aysun attended Oviedo High School. They grew up together, studied together, ran together, and will now attend college together.



Three Florida brothers – triplets, in fact – were recently named valedictorians at their high school – each graduating with the exact same GPA.

Aiden, Brody, and Colin Aysun all graduated from Oviedo High School.

What was it like growing up with three brothers?

The backstory:

Since birth, the three of them have spent their entire lives side by side – from sharing classrooms to sharing a love for running.

"Once we were out of labor, our parents painted our toenails to tell us apart. Because I mean there's like no way to tell them apart," Aiden said.

The brothers said growing up as triplets became normal for them. They even pulled a few pranks on their teachers.

"We would have this bit more in middle school and elementary school, but on April Fool's Day we would all switch classes and then we would like fool the teachers," Aiden said.

Brody said having his brothers nearby helped make new experiences feel less intimidating.

"Whenever we would go somewhere new or meet new people, I would always have these guys. So when we go to our first day of school, and all the other kids are nervous, but just having these guys next to me is really comforting," Brody said.

Passion for running

The brothers said they have been running since first grade and began taking the sport more seriously in high school.

"We've been running since first grade I think. They had a run club at an elementary school but I don't think we really took it serious until ninth, tenth grade," Brody said.

Collaborative, not competitive

They also often found themselves in the same classes at school.

"I mean it's kind of nice like we help with homework or if we're struggling. I have two people right here always," Colin said.

The triplets described their relationship as collaborative rather than competitive.

"It's, not it's not like we're fighting each other. Oh, I want to better than Aiden or Brody. It' more like I just want to compete for the sake of that," Brody said.

"We're all trying to compete with each other, so I think that fosters is a good dynamic. It's more collaborative than competitive," Brody added.

That collaboration eventually led all three brothers to become valedictorians with the exact same GPA.

"I guess we just study hard. We help each other out, and then we just try to learn the most. Because we take the same classes, if we get all A's, we'll have the same GPA," Aiden said.

The Aysun brothers will go to college together

What's next:

Next up, all three brothers said they are committed to attending the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, where they also plan to run track.

"Yeah, we're all committed to MIT. We're all commited, yeah," the brothers said.

The brothers said they are interested in fields including mechanical engineering, computer science and aerospace. Colin said he would also like to eventually start a company with his brothers.

"I would really like to do a startup, maybe with these guys," Colin said.

The triplets also credited their parents for helping them reach this point.

"Yeah, they sacrificed so much for us," Colin said.

"We had the privilege of chasing our dreams. They exposed us to everything, to many clubs when we were little and activities. So I really wanna thank my mom and dad for doing that," Colin added.

The brothers said one of the biggest adjustments at MIT may not be the classes, but the weather. They said they visited in December and experienced snow — something very different from Florida.