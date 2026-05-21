1 dead in shooting after allegedly returning stolen property: Police

The Brief The Orlando Police Department has arrested 41-year-old Joseph Petrus on a first-degree murder charge following a deadly shooting on May 20. Investigators determined that 33-year-old Dayrl Willis Jr. was in the area to return property that had been stolen the previous night. According to police, Petrus allegedly shot Willis as he was leaving the home.



Police arrested a shooting suspect accused of killing a man who was allegedly returning stolen property.

Joseph Petrus, 41, was arrested after trying to leave the scene of the shooting, police said.

Jospeh Petrus is accused of killing Daryl Willis Jr., 33, in Orlando on May 20.

What we know:

The Orlando Police Department responded to the intersection of Harbour Road and Chesapeake Avenue just before 7 p.m., May 20 to investigate a reported shooting. Officers found a vehicle crashed into a tree in front of a home.

Police found Dayrl Willis Jr., 33, with a gunshot wound. He was transported to the hospital where he later died, police said.

Joseph Petrus taken into custody. (Source: Orlando Police Department)

‘Returning stolen property’

Based on its investigation, Orlando Police detectives determined Willis was in the area of the 5000 block of Chesapeake Avenue returning property allegedly stolen from Petrus the night before, the department said.

Police said Willis agreed to return the property when Petrus arrived and shot Willis as he was leaving.

Petrus drove away, but officers quickly apprehended him, the department said. He was arrested, facing a first-degree murder charge in connection with Willis' death.

What we don't know:

Police did not say what led to a car crashing into a tree.