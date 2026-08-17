Florida primary election set to decide high-stakes governor match-up

The Brief With Governor Ron DeSantis term-limited, Florida's 2026 Republican primary for governor features a battle of endorsements between DeSantis—who supports Lt. Gov. Jay Collins—and Donald Trump, who backs U.S. Rep. Byron Donalds. Former Republican U.S. Representative David Jolly is anchoring the Democratic primary ticket, aiming to challenge the GOP’s nearly 30-year hold on the Florida governor's mansion. Primary voters head to the polls on Tuesday, Aug. 18, ahead of the November general election.



With the Florida Primary Election less than 24 hours away, the governor's race has become a focal point.

Candidates – ranging from current Florida leaders, members of congress, doctors, attorneys, former firefighters and activists – are making the final push to get the votes.

Six Florida Governor candidates in Primary Election. (Left to Right) Byron Donads (R), Jay Collins (R), David Jolly/Gwen Graham (D), James Fishback (R), Paul Renner (R) and Dottie Joseph (D).

Know your ballot

Florida is a closed primary state, meaning registered Republicans only vote for Republican candidates, and registered Democrats only vote for Democratic candidates in partisan races.

A person may change their party affiliation by the registration deadline for that primary election. Once that deadline passes, their ballot is locked into their existing party. The registration deadline has since passed. Several non-party affiliated and write-in candidates are running for governor.

Poll locations are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 18.

Read more: Find your voting precinct

Meet the candidates

A total of 29 candidates have qualified for governor. The complete list of candidates for the Florida 2026 General Election can be found on the state’s website.

The primary ballot lists "Governor and Lt. Governor" in the same category, but voters must only choose one name. This is due to candidates not naming a running mate at this time – except for David Jolly (D), who has named Gwen Graham, and James Fishback (R), who has named Sean Lozano.

Read more: Get to know the gubernatorial candidates

Image 1 of 4 ▼ David Jolly at Tampa Early Voting Location on Aug. 16, 2026. (Source: David Jolly for Governor)

List of candidates

Republican candidates

Democrat candidates

No Party Affiliation candidates

Write-in candidates

Kathy Anderson

David "DJ" DeJesus

Richard Paul Dembinsky

M.W. Khan

Erik Morris | Campaign website

Libertarian Party

Scott Jewett is running unopposed within the Libertarian Party | Campaign website

Other state races

Chief Financial Officer

Current Chief Financial Officer and State Fire Marshal Blaise Ingoglia will face off against Frank William Collige on the Republican ballot. Democrats Earle Ford and Annette Taddeo are in the running as well.

Rep. Jose Javier Rodriguez, D-Miami will face up against current Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier in the Nov. 3 general election. (Source: Florida House of Representatives)

Attorney General

Advancing to the general election, Jose Javier Rodriguez (D) – running uncontested – is running against the current Attorney General James Uthmeier (R) – the former chief of staff for Gov. Ron DeSantis – who is also uncontested.

Rodriguez is a former state senator who represented Miami-Dade County. He served in the Biden Administration as the U.S. Assistant Secretary of Labor.

What's next:

Primary Election Day: Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2026. Polls open 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.

General Election Day: Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2026