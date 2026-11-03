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Florida live midterm election results: 9th Congressional District

By
FOX 35 Orlando
2026 Elections
Published November 3, 2026 6:00 PM EST
Published November 3, 2026 6:00 PM EST

The Brief

    • The Florida midterm election is today, Tuesday, November 3, 2026.
    • Polls are open from 7 a.m. - 7 p.m. local time. Shortly after polls close, initial election results will be released.
    • The race for Florida's 9th Congressional District is between Darren Soto and Dan Green.

Congressman Darren Soto is running for reelection in the 2026 midterm election to keep his seat in Florida's 9th Congressional District. He is being challenged by Republican Dan Green. 

When are election results released?

Polls in Florida are open from 7 a.m. - 7 p.m. local time. Shortly after polls close, initial election results will be released.

Live election results: Florida's 9th Congressional District

Live election results: Florida Map

Live election results: County by County

The Source: Live election results are from the Associated Press and the Florida Division of Elections.

2026 Elections