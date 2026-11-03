Florida live midterm election results: 9th Congressional District
Congressman Darren Soto is running for reelection in the 2026 midterm election to keep his seat in Florida's 9th Congressional District. He is being challenged by Republican Dan Green.
When are election results released?
Polls in Florida are open from 7 a.m. - 7 p.m. local time. Shortly after polls close, initial election results will be released.
Live election results: Florida's 9th Congressional District
Live election results: Florida Map
Live election results: County by County
The Source: Live election results are from the Associated Press and the Florida Division of Elections.