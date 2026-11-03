Florida Midterm Election 2026: How to watch live FOX 35 coverage

The Brief Election Day: Florida voters head to the polls November 3 to decide key races, including governor, attorney general, U.S. senate, and key amendments. Where to watch: FOX 35 Orlando will have comprehensive coverage across our broadcast, streaming, digital, and social channels throughout the entire day. What to expect: FOX 35's team will have extensive, real-time news and updates from when polls open to when polls close, and when the first election results are released. When to watch: Coverage begins at 4 a.m. EDT, and will last through the evening.



FOX 35 is your home on Election Day for minute-by-minute news and updates, including expert political analysis and election results.

Florida voters will head to the polls on Tuesday, Nov. 3, to cast their ballots for a number of key races, including Florida governor, attorney general, U.S. Senate, Orange County Mayor, as well as to decide on three state constitutional amendments.

Where to watch FOX 35's live Election Day coverage

Local perspective:

FOX 35 will have live election coverage starting at 4 a.m. on Good Day Orlando, throughout the day with FOX Orlando Live and Florida Live, and into the evening on FOX 35 News, when polls close and the initial results are released.

We will have live coverage on FOX 35 and streaming on the FOX Local app, on YouTube, and FOX 35's other social media channels.

Track live Florida election results

Polls in Florida are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. local time. The first wave of election results will be released at 8 p.m. You can view the latest updates on fox35orlando.com/election and the FOX Local app.

How to watch FOX 35 on FOX Local

FOX 35 is available to watch for free on Roku, Amazon FireTV, Apple TV, Google Android TV and Vizio with the FOX LOCAL app. FOX LOCAL is free 24/7 live streaming, breaking news, live video, weather forecasts, traffic reports and in-depth reporting on sports, politics, health and more.



With FOX LOCAL, you can watch FOX 35's locally produced programming live on your TV without cable or a TV provider – 100% FREE. Please note, FOX network programming, including NFL games, is not available on the FOX LOCAL app.

How to get the FOX Local App

Mobile: iPhone, iPad, and Android phones/tablets.

Connected TV: Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Android TV, Vizio, and Samsung smart TVs.

Download: Head to https://www.foxlocal.com/how-to-watch for direct app store links.