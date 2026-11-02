Red Cross opens emergency shelter in Cocoa as flooding displaces Palm Bay residents

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The Brief Torrential rain has caused widespread flooding across Central Florida, with southern Brevard County receiving up to 22 inches and prompting rescues and school closures. The Red Cross has opened an emergency shelter in Cocoa for displaced residents, while Brightline suspended service between Orlando and West Palm Beach. More rain is possible through Wednesday, with drier conditions expected later in the week.



Torrential rain has caused widespread flooding across Central Florida, forcing school closures, prompting emergency rescues and displacing residents from their homes.

Southern Brevard County has received between 16 and 22 inches of rain since midnight, flooding communities from Melbourne south to Grant-Valkaria. Roads have been submerged, vehicles stranded and emergency crews stretched thin as they work to reach residents trapped by rising water.

Red Cross opens emergency shelter in Cocoa

Local perspective:

The American Red Cross has opened an emergency shelter in Cocoa to assist residents displaced by flooding in Palm Bay, Cocoa and surrounding communities.

The shelter provides cots, blankets, meals and personal care items at no cost. Brevard County Emergency Management and local officials are coordinating transportation to help residents reach the shelter.

Residents who need a place to stay can contact the Red Cross at 1-800-RED-CROSS.

Janice Moran, executive director of the American Red Cross Central Florida Coast, said the organization is working with local officials and faith-based groups to identify needs and provide assistance.

Emergency crews conduct water rescues

Palm Bay has been among the hardest-hit areas, with officials issuing a shelter-in-place advisory as floodwaters overwhelmed streets and neighborhoods.

Police and fire crews have used boats and high-water rescue vehicles to evacuate residents. Some people were brought to City Hall, which served as a temporary meeting point for evacuees.

Officials have also requested additional high-water rescue vehicles as crews continue working to reach people trapped in flooded neighborhoods.

Authorities are urging residents not to drive through flooded roads or attempt to walk through moving water. Anyone needing emergency assistance should call 911 rather than driving to a fire station.

More rain possible before conditions improve

What's next:

Additional rain is possible through Tuesday morning and could worsen existing flooding. Scattered showers and storms are also expected Tuesday and Wednesday, with another 1 to 2 inches of rain possible in some areas.

Rain chances are expected to decrease from Thursday through the weekend as drier air moves into the region.

High temperatures will remain in the low to mid-80s, with overnight lows mostly in the 60s and low 70s. A stronger cold front could approach Central Florida early next week.

Officials continue to urge residents to stay off flooded roads, follow local emergency instructions and seek help if needed.