Florida school district pulls bus driver involved in deadly crash from duty

The Brief An 11-year veteran bus driver for Marion County Public Schools is no longer driving for the district after a pickup truck driver died in a crash. A report from Florida Highway Patrol said the bus driver failed to yield to oncoming traffic while making a left turn, resulting in a deadly crash with a pickup truck on May 6. Four students, the bus driver and a bus aide on board the bus were not injured.



A Florida school bus driver behind the wheel during a deadly crash in Silver Springs is no longer driving for the school district at this time. Marion County Public Schools is awaiting the final crash report from Florida Highway Patrol to determine any disciplinary actions, a district spokesperson told FOX 35 News.

What we know:

An 11-year veteran bus driver for the district was transporting Maplewood Elementary School students – along with one bus aide – in Silver Springs when the bus collided with a pickup truck.

A report from Florida Highway Patrol said the crash – which occurred at Florida-40 and SE 177th Avenue, around 2:45 p.m., May 6 – resulted in entrapment, injuries and a roadblock.

Read more: Pickup truck driver dies after school bus crash with students on board

Firefighters extricated the driver of the truck – later identified as a 76-year-old man from Silver Springs – from the wreckage, Marion County Fire Rescue said. He was transported to the hospital as a "trauma alert," but later died from injuries sustained in the crash, FHP said.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ A Marion County school bus crashed into a pickup truck on May 6, 2026.

What caused the crash?

A Marion County school bus was traveling east on FL-40 and stopped at the intersection at SE 177th Avenue before preparing to make a left turn, a report from Florida Highway Patrol said. The bus driver failed to yield to oncoming traffic when making a left turn onto SE 177th Ave., resulting in a crash with a pickup truck towing a trailer, FHP said.

A second school bus was in the area, but not involved in the crash, troopers said.

Who was on the bus?

In addition to the bus driver and bus aide, four students were on the bus.

The students' ages were five, six, seven and 10, Florida Highway Patrol said. No one on the bus was hurt.

The bus driver is no longer driving for the district at this time, which the school district said is "a normal step in situations like this."

Marion County schools responds

In a released statement following the pickup driver's death, the school district said, "The thoughts and prayers of our entire district are with the victim’s family. The lives of everyone involved are forever changed. … School counselors are available to any students or employees who need help dealing with this accident."