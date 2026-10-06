Florida man slashed by machete-wielding landlord after doorbell dispute, officials say

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The Brief According to officials, property representative Ruel Tummings Sr. went to address tape placed over a doorbell camera. Officers reported that the incident escalated when Alexander allegedly retrieved a lever-action rifle from his trunk.



A confrontation between a tenant and a property representative resulted in an arrest when 44-year-old Timothy Blake Alexander allegedly attacked a man with multiple weapons, according to Melbourne Police.

What we know:

According to officials, property representative Ruel Tummings Sr. went to address tape placed over a doorbell camera on October 2.

Reports suggest that Alexander allegedly shoved and repeatedly punched Tummings Sr. inside the home before following him outside armed with a baseball bat, taking high swings at his head.

Officers reported that the incident escalated when Alexander allegedly retrieved a lever-action rifle from his trunk.

Officials say that Tummings Sr. allegedly grabbed a machete to defend himself, pushing the rifle barrel away and striking Alexander in the arm. Alexander then allegedly pointed the rifle at Tummings Sr.’s son as he arrived by car.

Officers say that upon taking Alexander into custody, Melbourne Police discovered he was subject to an active Alabama protection order prohibiting firearm possession.

According to records, Alexander was booked on $25,000 bond and faces several charges brought by the City of Melbourne Police Department:

Battery on a Person 65 or Older

Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon

Aggravated Assault with a Firearm (2 counts)

Violation of a Protection Order (Possession of a Firearm)

What we don't know:

It remains unclear what triggered the initial dispute over the covered doorbell camera, or if any motives were provided.

Additionally, court documents do not specify the extent of Alexander's arm injury or whether any additional witnesses were interviewed at the scene.