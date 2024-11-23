Florida Highway Patrol says one dead, two others injured in Osceola County crash

One person is dead, and two others were transported after a crash on Florida's Turnpike in Osceola County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred near mile marker 226 in Osceola County around 6 p.m. Friday evening. FHP says the 19 yr-old driver of a Chevy Equinox was northbound on the Turnpike when the vehicle traveled into the inside shoulder, over corrected and crashed into a Hyuandi Accent that had been traveling in the Turnpike's outside lane, causing the Hyundai to then collide with a tree.

The 40-year-old driver of the Hyuandi and a 68-yr-old passenger were both transported to Osceola Regional Hospital. Authorities say the driver is in serious condition, and the 68-year-old passenger was pronounced deceased. A 9-year-old passenger was taken to Arnold Palmer Hospital and listed in critical condition. FHP states the driver of the Chevy Equinox was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation.