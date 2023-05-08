Florida DMV experiencing statewide issues with driver's license, motor vehicle systems

The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles is experiencing statewide systems issues that are impacting peoples' ability to renew their driver's licenses or register their vehicles.

The issues were initially reported Monday morning and were impacting the driver's license and motor vehicle systems, the department said in updates on its Facebook and Twitter pages.

"IT teams are currently working on the problem. We apologize to those who may be affected and will provide an update once resolved," the department said in a Facebook post.

In a 10:30 a.m. update, the FDHSMV said "the issue was still being worked on" and thanked everyone for their patience.

In an email to FOX 35 shortly after 1:30 p.m., a spokesperson for the department said its information technology teams were working on the issue and that "we do not have an ETA at this time" for when the systems will be back up and running.